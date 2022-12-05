Lyft - Milestones

The talented team at Performance Art invited us to create a series of animated gifs celebrating Lyft driver milestones and one very special happy birthday video. We also created a series of illustrations with their new brand guidelines - what a fun project.





The birthday video would not be possible without the sonic creativity of Playdate Audio who created a wonderful song - but beware, it's an earworm. ​​​​​​​









Directed and produced by Wonderlust



Creative Director Ryan Rumbolt

Executive Producer Christian Rankin

Art Direction / Illustration Silvia Bassoli

Storyboard Silvia Bassoli

Animatic Chris Anderson

Animation Juan Pontaroli, Richard Plata, Danila Mikhailov

Music / Sound Design Playdate Audio ​​​​​​​















