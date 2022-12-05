Lyft - Milestones

The talented team at Performance Art invited us to create a series of animated gifs celebrating Lyft driver milestones and one very special happy birthday video. We also created a series of illustrations with their new brand guidelines - what a fun project.
The birthday video would not be possible without the sonic creativity of Playdate Audio who created a wonderful song - but beware, it's an earworm.
Directed and produced by Wonderlust
Creative Director Ryan Rumbolt
Executive Producer Christian Rankin
Art Direction / Illustration Silvia Bassoli
Storyboard Silvia Bassoli
Animatic Chris Anderson
Animation Juan Pontaroli, Richard Plata, Danila Mikhailov
Music / Sound Design Playdate Audio
Thanks for the love!