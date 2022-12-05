TOU
Lyft - Milestones
The talented team at Performance Art invited us to create a series of animated gifs celebrating Lyft driver milestones and one very special happy birthday video. We also created a series of illustrations with their new brand guidelines - what a fun project.   

The birthday video would not be possible without the sonic creativity of Playdate Audio who created a wonderful song - but beware, it's an earworm. ​​​​​​​


Directed and produced by Wonderlust

Creative Director  Ryan Rumbolt
Executive Producer  Christian Rankin
Art Direction / Illustration  Silvia Bassoli
Storyboard  Silvia Bassoli
Animatic  Chris Anderson
Animation  Juan Pontaroli, Richard Plata, Danila Mikhailov
Music / Sound Design  Playdate Audio​​​​​​​




Thanks for the love! 
