Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Barcelona Catalonia
Forma & Co
Behance.net
Barcelona Catalonia — Open for business!

Barcelona Catalonia is a project by the Government of Catalonia, Barcelona City Council and Barcelona Metropolitan Area. Its goal is to seek international investment opportunities and to develop the region and its possibilities.

We were commissioned to design the visual identity for their 2020-22 campaign: Open for Business. In collaboration with the architecture firm Sarquella Torres, we designed their presence in several international fairs, such as Expo Real (Munich) or MIPIM (Cannes).







+ info: http://www.forma.co
Follow us on Instagram





Barcelona Catalonia
126
582
11
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Forma & Co
    Barcelona, Spain

    Barcelona Catalonia

    126
    582
    11
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives