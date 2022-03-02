Barcelona Catalonia — Open for business!
Barcelona Catalonia is a project by the Government of Catalonia, Barcelona City Council and Barcelona Metropolitan Area. Its goal is to seek international investment opportunities and to develop the region and its possibilities.
We were commissioned to design the visual identity for their 2020-22 campaign: Open for Business. In collaboration with the architecture firm Sarquella Torres, we designed their presence in several international fairs, such as Expo Real (Munich) or MIPIM (Cannes).