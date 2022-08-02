Log In
Photoshop
Illustrator
Procreate
Realities Theory
Laura Normand
This project gathers several experimentation realized around the reality,
the virtuality and all the questions that I ask myself.
©
photography
Gemma Chua-Tran
Today we talk about virtual reality, but I think that even in the physical world everyone has his own reality,
his own point of view. What makes our world is made of multiple and infinite realities.
©
phot
ogra
phy
Toa Heftiba
Everything has been done on the iPad pro with Procreate.
The manual design through digital
is a typical representation
of our society with multiple realities.
©
phot
ogra
phy
Nathan Dumlao
Reality is just a matter of vision and the way you see life.
Everyone has their own reality of the same world we live in.
This is what my reality looks like;
Jovial, positive and hopeful.
Realities Theory
Laura Normand
Photoshop
Illustrator
Procreate
Creative Fields
Illustration
Digital Art
digital illustration
ILLUSTRATION
lettering
motion graphics
Procreate
reality
stop motion
virtual
Virtual reality
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
