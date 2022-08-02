Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Realities Theory
Laura Normand
This project gathers several experimentation realized around the reality, 
the virtuality and all the questions that I ask myself.



© photography Gemma Chua-Tran




Today we talk about virtual reality, but I think that even in the physical world everyone has his own reality, 
his own point of view. What makes our world is made of multiple and infinite realities. 
© photography Toa Heftiba

Everything has been done on the iPad pro with Procreate. The manual design through digital 
is a typical representation of our society with multiple realities.



© photography Nathan Dumlao



Reality is just a matter of vision and the way you see life. 
Everyone has their own reality of the same world we live in.



This is what my reality looks like;
Jovial, positive and hopeful.




