Technical City - brand identity

technical city
“Steps by steps, parts by parts, built from the ground.”
Brand identity system for a local construction contractor, taken from the initial “T” of technical city, also symbolizes the rebars used behind every construction structure, by stacking up the T parts to form every concrete structure. The module system also allows the identity to stack up to different information sections, as the same way construction was built and provides flexible expansion for future usage.
Brand identity system for a local construction contractor, taken from the initial “T” of technical city, also symbolizes the rebars used behind every construction structure, by stacking up the T parts to form every concrete structure. The module system also allows the identity to stack up to different information sections, as the same way construction was built and provides flexible expansion for future usage.