Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Technical City - brand identity
for&st
Behance.net
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
technical city

“Steps by steps, parts by parts, built from the ground.”
Brand identity system for a local construction contractor, taken from the initial “T” of technical city, also symbolizes the rebars used behind every construction structure, by stacking up the T parts to form every concrete structure. The module system also allows the identity to stack up to different information sections, as the same way construction was built and provides flexible expansion for future usage.
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
brand identity branding design identity logo poster print
Technical City - brand identity
86
485
4
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    for&st
    Hong Kong SAR of China

    Technical City - brand identity

    “Steps by steps, parts by parts, built from the ground.” Brand identity system for a local construction contractor, taken from the initial “T” of Read More
    86
    485
    4
    Published:

    Creative Fields