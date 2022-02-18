Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Nike - Air Is Everything
Rishab Soni
Nike 'Air is everything', is a personal exploration started by style frames that were proposed to a client. This turned in to a fun project exploring particles, dynamics and environments. 

I put down on paper a simple concept of protecting our cities, the air we breathe and the water we drink, this combined with Nike's initiative for sustainable creation and using recycled materials fit well as a personal brief. 
A tiny water droplet rejuvenates the environment around it. Sending off a wave of particles around the city bringing back colour (Clean air & water), during which we see the sole of a shoe being formed.

Direction, Design, Animation, Sound design and Edit - Rishab Soni
Music - Ital Tek 
*This project is not intended for any commercial use. It is solely for personal use / experimentation.
Stills & Style frames
Wireframes
