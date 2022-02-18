Nike 'Air is everything', is a personal exploration started by style frames that were proposed to a client. This turned in to a fun project exploring particles, dynamics and environments.





I put down on paper a simple concept of protecting our cities, the air we breathe and the water we drink, this combined with Nike's initiative for sustainable creation and using recycled materials fit well as a personal brief.

A tiny water droplet rejuvenates the environment around it. Sending off a wave of particles around the city bringing back colour (Clean air & water), during which we see the sole of a shoe being formed.





Direction, Design, Animation, Sound design and Edit - Rishab Soni

Music - Ital Tek