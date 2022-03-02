







*Concept





Instead of re-discovering the familiar cocoa tree (a typical approach to chocolate packaging), I determined to exhibit a newer viewpoint about these sweet and bitten pods. The research shows that Vietnamese farmers usually intercrop the organic cacao with various trees such as coconut, bananas, cashews, coffees… Under the shades of other trees, cacao absorbs the nutritions, essences, and “spirits” from neighbor plants, differentiates their cocoa flavors. These intercropping trees also reflect local natural characteristics and contribute to the final chocolate flavors. Once aware of these trees’ significant roles in cacao habitat and its development, the key concept about “intercropping shades” arrives.



