Apple - Japan New Year

This is an App Store campaign for Apple Japan that included TV commercials, prints and illustrations. The campaign was about Japanese New Year, one of the most festive times in Japan,
full of time-honored traditions and celebrated cultural moments.
We wanted to thank our friends at Psyop for having trusted us again! It was really fun to immerse ourselves in the beautiful Japanese culture.
PITCH CONCEPTS
STYLEFRAMES
ANIMATION
CREDITS
Client: Apple
Production Company: Psyop
Director: Rudo Co.
Executive Producer: Ailim Melillan
Lead Producer: Ines Palmas, Esteban Cuenca
Line Producer: Rocio Garcia
Animation Director: Ezequiel Torres
Art Directors: Pablo R. Roldán / Jesica Bianchi
Illustrators: Jesica Bianchi, Elisa Rey, Gonzalo Freiganes, Mario Meneses, Maria Bazhanova
Graphic Design: Pablo R. Roldán
Animatic: Gabriel Fermanelli
Lead Animator: Diego Cristofano
Cel Animators: Emanuel Gimenez, Patricio Rey, Juan Pedro Ramos
Animation Assists:
Mariana Diaz, Matilda Segura, Micaela Carrizo, Agostina Salvemini,
Sean Dowd, Mila Obelleiro, Julieta Culacciati
Cleanup & Color:
Bianca Valiña (Lead), Mila Obelleiro, Daniela Donato, Agostina Salvemini, Julieta Culacciati, Mariana Diaz,
Matilda Segura, Micaela Carrizo, Mercedes De Santis, Sean Dowd (Nestmo), Emanuel Gimenez
2D Motion Graphics: Alcides Izaguirre, Patricio Blanco y Pasetto, Ezequiel Matteo
Digital Composition: Matias Giacumbo, Andres Canevari, Estudio Garra - Loe herrera- Gus Campos
Cultural Consultant: Asura Film (Yuki Mazda y Mari Hamamoto)