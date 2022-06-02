Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Apple - Japan New Year
Rudo Co.
This is an App Store campaign for Apple Japan that included TV commercials, prints and illustrations. The campaign was about Japanese New Year, one of the most festive times in Japan,
full of time-honored traditions and celebrated cultural moments.
We wanted to thank our friends at Psyop for having trusted us again! It was really fun to immerse ourselves in the beautiful Japanese culture.



PITCH CONCEPTS
STYLEFRAMES​​​​​​​
ANIMATION


CREDITS

Client: Apple
Production Company: Psyop

Director: Rudo Co. 
Executive Producer: Ailim Melillan 
Lead Producer: Ines Palmas, Esteban Cuenca 
Line Producer: Rocio Garcia 
Animation Director: Ezequiel Torres 

Art Directors: Pablo R. Roldán / Jesica Bianchi 
Illustrators: Jesica Bianchi, Elisa Rey, Gonzalo Freiganes, Mario Meneses, Maria Bazhanova 
Graphic Design: Pablo R. Roldán 

Animatic: Gabriel Fermanelli 
Lead Animator: Diego Cristofano 
Cel Animators: Emanuel Gimenez, Patricio Rey, Juan Pedro Ramos 

Animation Assists: 
Mariana Diaz, Matilda Segura, Micaela Carrizo, Agostina Salvemini, 
Sean Dowd, Mila Obelleiro, Julieta Culacciati 

Cleanup & Color: 
Bianca Valiña (Lead), Mila Obelleiro, Daniela Donato, Agostina Salvemini, Julieta Culacciati, Mariana Diaz, 
Matilda Segura, Micaela Carrizo, Mercedes De Santis, Sean Dowd (Nestmo), Emanuel Gimenez 

2D Motion Graphics: Alcides Izaguirre, Patricio Blanco y Pasetto, Ezequiel Matteo 
Digital Composition: Matias Giacumbo, Andres Canevari, Estudio Garra - Loe herrera- Gus Campos

Cultural Consultant: Asura Film (Yuki Mazda y Mari Hamamoto)
