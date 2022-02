Bombavista is a Mexican optician's shop that offers fashionable eyewear at affordable prices.



The main objective of this project is to develop a brand for a company that offers good quality, fashionable products at a fair price to a general public. The brand should help to complement a simple and practical shopping experience in its physical and online stores.

The conceptualization of the brand name was part of the project. With this we sought to present a proudly Latin identity through a relaxed and fun tone, while communicating the type of industry to which the company belongs.