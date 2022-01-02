Tiger Card - New Year 2022

Tiger Card

Lunar New Year greeting

The greeting consists of four postcards-paws sent out in intervals, like when a tiger leaps, it takes its paws from the ground one-by-one. When all four postcard-paws are delivered, the tiger's leap is complete. The sending process becomes a full-flagged design component, together with form, color, composition, and texture. As the postal services could be unpredictable, divination is offered to the addressees. The oracle on the reverse side of each postcard says: "The tiger's leap will bring you luck when all four paws have touched the ground." Each of the four postcard-paws has corresponding letters L, U, C, and K. Thus, the Luck will be delivered to a fortunate recipient in case of success.



