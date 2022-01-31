Log In
ANGELS - Part 2
Franck Bohbot
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
1/31/2022
ANGELS
Part 2
LOS ANGELES 2017-2021
Twitter
&
Instagram
"Pool Time", Los Angeles, 2019 - © Franck Bohbot
"Bubbles", Manhattan Beach, California - © Franck Bohbot
"Drive", Venice Beach, 2018 - © Franck Bohbot
"Girls Play", Manhattan Beach, 2021 © Franck Bohbot
"Hoop Dreams", Palm Spring, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Workout", Long Beach, California, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Driving Downtown", DTLA, 2021 © Franck Bohbot
"Delivery Man", Long Beach, California - © Franck Bohbot
"Skate The Architect", Los Angeles, 2019 - © Franck Bohbot
"Ball in the Air", Long Beach, California 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Beach Walk", Venice Beach, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"Roller Girls", Venice Beach, 2022 - © Franck Bohbot
"Before The Show", Venice Beach, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"Conversation", Venice Beach, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"Angels in the Street", City Hall, DTLA 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Beach Tennis", Hermosa Beach, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"Beach Handball", Hermosa Beach, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"Ferry Wheel", Newport Beach, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Fisherman", Santa Monica, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"I Follow You", Santa Monica, 2018 - © Franck Bohbot
"Forever Young", Los Angeles, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"Red and Yellow", Downey, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Surfers Waiting", Manhattan Beach, 2019 - © Franck Bohbot
"Play Alone", Beverly Hills, 2019 - © Franck Bohbot
"Pink Melrose", West Hollywood, 2019 - © Franck Bohbot
"Yellow Melrose", West Hollywood, 2019 - © Franck Bohbot
"About to Jump", Long Beach, California, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Return to Long Beach", Long Beach California, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Asleep", Long Beach, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Public Restrooms", Venice Beach, 2021 - © Franck Bohbot
Published:
January 29th 2022
Tools
Leica
Canon
Adobe Lightroom
Hasselblad
Creative Fields
Photography
architecture
California
franckbohbot
lightroom
losangeles
pastel
Photography
portrait
Stories
symmetric
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
