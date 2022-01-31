ANGELS





(UPDATE)





LOS ANGELES 2017-2021





Almost everyone has some idea of what Los Angeles is, even if they've never been there. Home to Hollywood, the city churns out myth after American myth. Some see the city as a necessary part of a glamorous life — they migrate there to become stars. Others live ordinary lives and work ordinary jobs in this city of spectacle. Shot during the years 2017 and 2021, this body of work, is very personal, and made with a unique approach. Franck Bohbot’s work inhabits a space between reality and fantasy, documenting and storytelling, every frame – to borrow a phrase from Nan Goldin – like a still from a nonexistent film. He has drawn artistic inspiration from figures as diverse as Jeff Wall, David Hockney, Edward Hopper, Luigi Ghirri, and William Eggleston.

