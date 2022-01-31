Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
ANGELS
Franck Bohbot
ANGELS

(UPDATE) 

LOS ANGELES 2017-2021

Almost everyone has some idea of what Los Angeles is, even if they've never been there. Home to Hollywood, the city churns out myth after American myth. Some see the city as a necessary part of a glamorous life — they migrate there to become stars. Others live ordinary lives and work ordinary jobs in this city of spectacle. Shot during the years 2017 and 2021, this body of work, is very personal, and made with a unique approach. Franck Bohbot’s work inhabits a space between reality and fantasy, documenting and storytelling, every frame – to borrow a phrase from Nan Goldin – like a still from a nonexistent film. He has drawn artistic inspiration from figures as diverse as Jeff Wall, David Hockney, Edward Hopper, Luigi Ghirri, and William Eggleston.

"Pool Time", Los Angeles, 2019 - © Franck Bohbot
"Bubbles", Manhattan Beach, California - © Franck Bohbot
"Drive", Venice Beach, 2018 - © Franck Bohbot
"Girls Play", Manhattan Beach, 2021 © Franck Bohbot
"Hoop Dreams", Palm Spring, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Workout", Long Beach, California, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Driving Downtown", DTLA, 2021 © Franck Bohbot
"Delivery Man", Long Beach, California - © Franck Bohbot
"Skate The Architect", Los Angeles, 2019 - © Franck Bohbot
"Ball in the Air", Long Beach, California 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Beach Walk", Venice Beach, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"Roller Girls", Venice Beach, 2022 - © Franck Bohbot
"Before The Show", Venice Beach, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"Conversation", Venice Beach, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"Angels in the Street", City Hall, DTLA 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Beach Tennis", Hermosa Beach, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"Beach Handball", Hermosa Beach, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"Ferry Wheel", Newport Beach, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Fisherman", Santa Monica, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"I Follow You", Santa Monica, 2018 - © Franck Bohbot
"Forever Young", Los Angeles, 2017 - © Franck Bohbot
"Red and Yellow", Downey, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Surfers Waiting", Manhattan Beach, 2019 - © Franck Bohbot
"Play Alone", Beverly Hills, 2019 - © Franck Bohbot
"Pink Melrose", West Hollywood, 2019 - © Franck Bohbot
"Yellow Melrose", West Hollywood, 2019 - © Franck Bohbot
"About to Jump", Long Beach, California, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Return to Long Beach", Long Beach California, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Asleep", Long Beach, 2020 - © Franck Bohbot
"Public Restrooms", Venice Beach, 2021 - © Franck Bohbot
