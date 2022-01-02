The Life of a Unicorn Tribe

Our first NFT Collection in collaboration with Vegetta777.
Sold out in less than a minute.
"In 2077, two Australian explorers lost in India, Albert and Mark, crossed a rainbow door that led them to another dimension. A parallel world inhabited by incredible creatures: unicorns. Here, you will see a window into the world of these animals. A collection of excerpts from different moments and moods illustrate the wonder and beauty of these beings."
Production company: Mach Studio
Creative Direction: Rafael Merino
Technical Direction: Victor LLorente
Art direction & CG art: Evelin Meiriño, Victor Llorente, Rafael Merino
Design of Unicorn & Concepts: Pablo Camarero
VFX: Alvaro Rebollo
Modelling: David Blaya
Rigging: José Martín
Animation: Ernesto Cabeza
