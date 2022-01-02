Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The Life of a Unicorn Tribe
Multiple Owners
Our first NFT Collection in collaboration with Vegetta777.
Sold out in less than a minute.

"In 2077, two Australian explorers lost in India, Albert and Mark, crossed a rainbow door that led them to another dimension. A parallel world inhabited by incredible creatures: unicorns. Here, you will see a window into the world of these animals. A collection of excerpts from different moments and moods illustrate the wonder and beauty of these beings."



Production company: Mach Studio
Creative Direction: Rafael Merino
Technical Direction: Victor LLorente
Art direction & CG art: Evelin Meiriño, Victor Llorente, Rafael Merino
Design of Unicorn & Concepts: Pablo Camarero
VFX: Alvaro Rebollo
Modelling: David Blaya
Rigging: José Martín
Animation: Ernesto Cabeza


Mach Studio

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Mach Studio
    Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Rafael Merino
    Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Evelin Meiriño
    Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Victor Llorente Herrero
    Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Pablo Camarero
    Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Alvaro Rebollo
    Madrid, Spain

