Rosamund - Brand identity

Rosamund is a video content production agency for brands and companies, based in Nantes and Paris since 2012. Working with many French groups on a wide range of corporate film formats and recently developing a film and fiction division, the agency decided to accompany its name change - from Linkit to Rosamund - with a complete redesign of its graphic identity with Brand Brothers.

Defining its image work as rigorous and sensitive at the same time, Rosamund puts forward true stories, shot like documentaries, boosted by a recognized technical and creative requirement. This balance is translated into the identity by a thick and structured typogram, giving off notions of power and accuracy; the typographic mark dialogues directly with the image through a system of modular windows, which allows the strength and variety of the content produced by the agency to be expressed. This compositional process offers the teams the possibility of permanent renewal in the presentation of Rosamund's work, in both physical and digital formats. The entire visual territory, at once minimal and intense, is flanked by the typeface LL Riforma (Norm, Zurich), published by Lineto.

