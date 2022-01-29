STILL YOUNG INTERIOR DESIGN COMPANY VISUAL IDENTITY

设计概念 /「3」的定律





STILL YOUNG是一家成立于2007年的商业空间设计公司,永续、信任、平衡是STILL YOUNG的信仰,这三个信仰孕育着STILL YOUNG的万物,即「3」生万物。





对工作伙伴的信任,与客户之间的平衡交涉,公司稳固发展的永续,构建一个属于STILL YOUNG的庞大宇宙,而这些都源于永恒的「3」的定律。





物理学家尼古拉·特斯拉曾经提出369代表着宇宙的奥秘,是一个非常稳定的存在，代表了宇宙万物及其一切规律。从这三个神秘数字而来的灵感,将STILL YOUNG公司三个部门分别用「3」、「6」、「9」来命名,3 SPACES为商业空间设计部门,6 LAB为艺术空间设计部门,9 SYSTEM为商业机电系统部门,同时通过3 SPACES、6 LAB、9 SYSTEM固定版式设计,延续为企业辅助视觉元素之一。









Design Concept / Law of 3





In the spirit of sustainability, trust and balance, STILL YOUNG emerged and grew, i.e., "three produces myriads of things". The numbers 6 and 9, as double and triple multiples of 3, are some kind of evolution of it. Representing mysteries of the universe, "369" demonstrates transcendent stability, hinting at the whole creation and all its laws. With trust in partners and balanced contact with customers, the company has achieved sustainable development and built a vast universe of STILL YOUNG. All these are attributed to the eternal law of 3.





Physicist Nikola Tesla once suggested that 369 represents the profound mystery of the universe and everything in the universe and all the laws. It is thus very stable.

These three mysterious numbers act as the inspiration for naming the three divisions of STILL YOUNG "3", "6" and "9" respectively.





3 SPACES is the commercial space design department. 6 LAB is the artistic space design department. And 9 SYSTEM is the commercial electromechanical systems department.





Beside, the fixed format design of 3 SPACES, 6 LAB and 9 SYSTEM continues to become one of the assistant visual elements of the visual identity system.





