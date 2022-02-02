MyValue

Open Banking Solutions.

— Brand Identity 2020

MyValue was founded in 2009 with the aim of developing innovative technology to help individuals, freelancers and SMEs in the management of their finances. It is a leading technology provider in the banking sector in the field of banking transaction aggregation and enrichment technologies. It serves both individuals and businesses. Through its customers, many of whom are international, its technology is operational in markets around the world. It also has a financial management application open to individuals, launched in 2012.





MyValue approached us for an identity that would reflect their position in the open banking scene as a professional and forward-thinking company. We created an identity in response to their features, a coherent and clear identity. The resulting visual language seeks to convey a sense of transparency and openness; building a distinct and elegant style that represents the company's core values.



