MyValue
Open Banking Solutions.
— Brand Identity 2020
MyValue was founded in 2009 with the aim of developing innovative technology to help individuals, freelancers and SMEs in the management of their finances. It is a leading technology provider in the banking sector in the field of banking transaction aggregation and enrichment technologies. It serves both individuals and businesses. Through its customers, many of whom are international, its technology is operational in markets around the world. It also has a financial management application open to individuals, launched in 2012.
MyValue approached us for an identity that would reflect their position in the open banking scene as a professional and forward-thinking company. We created an identity in response to their features, a coherent and clear identity. The resulting visual language seeks to convey a sense of transparency and openness; building a distinct and elegant style that represents the company's core values.
We built the identity around a custom logo inspired by the economy and the dynamism of the financial world. This identity is composed of a dynamic pattern that interprets the movement of financial data, a timeless typography and a color palette representative of the banking scene. The logo is inspired by the dynamism of open banking, as well as by the union of the two initials of the company's name: the M and the V. The goal was to create a simple and memorable brand, distinctive from the market competitors, that would convey values of professionalism, reliability and security, being easily recognizable and memorable for its consumers.
*MyValue was acquired in 2021 by Finleap Connect, the leading independent Open Banking platform provider in Europe.