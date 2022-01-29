Book covers for Verlag der Tagesspiegel

Hi!
I'm happy to present my project for Verlag der Tagesspiegel.
I was asked to draw illustrations for the covers and the slipcase of a special edition of the best children’s books about Berlin – "Kinder, Kinder – Geschichten aus Berlin".
The box consists of six volumes.
AD and graphic design Thomas Weyers
Enjoy!
Slipcase with imaginary cityscape, composed of Berlin's most famous buildings and landmarks.
My initial idea was to create a vivid, playful and joyful set of covers with various background colours. However, the publisher decided to standardize the colours and keep the dominant blue tone.
