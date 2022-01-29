Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Book covers for Verlag der Tagesspiegel
Gosia Herba
Behance.net
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION


Hi! 
I'm happy to present my project for Verlag der Tagesspiegel.
I was asked to draw illustrations for the covers and the slipcase of a special edition of the best children’s books about Berlin – "Kinder, Kinder – Geschichten aus Berlin".
The box consists of six volumes.
AD and graphic design Thomas Weyers

Enjoy! ​​​​​​​


book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION

Slipcase with imaginary cityscape, composed of Berlin's most famous buildings and landmarks.

book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION

My initial idea was to create a vivid, playful and joyful set of covers with various background colours. However, the publisher decided to standardize the colours and keep the dominant blue tone.

book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION


Find me on FACEBOOK / ETSY SHOP / TWITTER / INSTAGRAM
www.gosiaherba.pl
Please be fair and respect the copyrights! 
xoxo


book book design bookcover cover design cover designs ILLUSTRATION
Book covers for Verlag der Tagesspiegel
84
221
7
Published:
user's avatar
Gosia Herba

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Gosia Herba
    Poland

    Book covers for Verlag der Tagesspiegel

    84
    221
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields