Fisia Nike Brazil





















VISÃO GERAL

Uma nova marca para pessoas que vivem diariamente a natureza do esporte e entendem o assunto como ninguém, afinal eles são verdadeiros guardiões de uma grande marca! Um time forte em campo, com 21 lojas, somamos mais de 1.000 colaboradores que vestem a camisa com orgulho e representam o compromisso de transformar a vida dos brasileiros por meio da alegria e pelo esporte.









OVERVIEW

A new brand for people who live the nature of the sport daily and understand the subject like no one else, after all they are true guardians of a great brand! A strong team in the field, with 21 stores, we have more than 1,000 employees who wear the shirt with pride and represent the commitment to transforming the lives of Brazilians through joy and sport.



















