Fisia Nike Brazil

PT
Fisia é a distribuidora oficial da Nike no Brasil. Alia leveza e força, reforça a performance e conecta o universo do esporte mundial ao mercado brasileiro. Parte do Grupo SBF, Fisia nasce para ser a guardiã de uma marca inovadora e que está presente no dia a dia de milhões de pessoas.
EN
Fisia is the official Nike distributor in Brazil. It combines lightness and strength, reinforces performance and connects the world of sports to the Brazilian market. Part of the SBF Group, Fisia was born to be the guardian of an innovative brand that is present in the daily lives of millions of people.
Client. Fisia (by Centauro + Nike)
Office. FutureBrand São Paulo
Team. Alan Cano Munhoz, Everton Silva, Felipe Montagnoli, Ewerton Mokarzel, João Jeveaux, Luiz Vidovix, Matheus Calderoni, Thomas Debeus.
IDEA
Explorar assets visuais únicos, mas que tragam uma lembrança histórico de uma marca líder em seu segmento. Para isso trouxemos uma releitura metafórico do “swoosh” da Nike através da estética da letra A, junto a construção de grafismos que partem dessa mesma estética. Para a paleta de cores, temos o laranja vibrante e energético como cor principal, para tornar a identidade visual ainda mais icônica e alinhada com a identidade visual da Nike.
IDEA
Explore unique visual assets, but that bring a historical memory of a leading brand in its segment. For this, we brought a metaphorical rereading of Nike's "swoosh" through the aesthetics of the letter A, along with the construction of graphics that depart from that same aesthetic. For the color palette, we have vibrant and energetic orange as the main color, to make the visual identity even more iconic and in line with Nike's visual identity.
EXECUÇÃO
Foi realizado mudanças estéticas em todo o escritório da Fisia, visando deixar alinhado a estética para esse novo momento de mudanças. Além disso, ficamos responsáveis na criação de materiais gráficos internos, como cartão de visita, crachá, envelope, papel timbrado dentre outros.
EXECUTION
Aesthetic changes were made throughout the Fisia office, aiming to align the aesthetics for this new moment of change. In addition, we are responsible for creating internal graphic materials, such as business cards, badges, envelopes, letterheads, among others.
VISÃO GERAL
Uma nova marca para pessoas que vivem diariamente a natureza do esporte e entendem o assunto como ninguém, afinal eles são verdadeiros guardiões de uma grande marca! Um time forte em campo, com 21 lojas, somamos mais de 1.000 colaboradores que vestem a camisa com orgulho e representam o compromisso de transformar a vida dos brasileiros por meio da alegria e pelo esporte.
OVERVIEW
A new brand for people who live the nature of the sport daily and understand the subject like no one else, after all they are true guardians of a great brand! A strong team in the field, with 21 stores, we have more than 1,000 employees who wear the shirt with pride and represent the commitment to transforming the lives of Brazilians through joy and sport.