WORLDSKILLS, LA SÉRIE !

-> https://www.worldskills-laserie.fr

Industrial professions still suffer from a bad perception, between difficult, poorly paid, assembly line, uninteresting professions,... Young people are difficult to find or to recruit, parents are not convinced, tutors are not sufficiently buoyant. The french industrial organizations wish to take advantage of the Worldskills, a sort of International Olympiad to revalorize these professions, show what they really are, and generate vocations among 15-23 year olds. We support the french industrial organization with the creation of a Web series around the competition, able to present and deploy editorial content around these professions. This series will last until the international final in Shanghai at the end of 2022.
