



















CISM

Celebrating 30 years of alternative music

—





To mark the 30th anniversary of CISM, a volunteer-run, legendary radio station in Montreal, we embraced the roots of the cultural institution. By tapping into the broadcaster’s extensive history and independent spirit, we built a visual identity that honoured its analog past while acknowledging the digital present. The result is a brand that clearly stands out from other streaming services that had their later start on the internet.



























