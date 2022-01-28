CISM
Celebrating 30 years of alternative music
—
—
To mark the 30th anniversary of CISM, a volunteer-run, legendary radio station in Montreal, we embraced the roots of the cultural institution. By tapping into the broadcaster’s extensive history and independent spirit, we built a visual identity that honoured its analog past while acknowledging the digital present. The result is a brand that clearly stands out from other streaming services that had their later start on the internet.
Photography: Alex Blouin & Jodi Heartz
Illustrations: Mathieu Dionne
Motion design: Florence Levasseur
Custom bag: Flavio
