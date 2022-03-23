New Cool Collective - Yunikon

YUNIKōN is the latest album by 8-piece jazz combo New Cool Collective. On the album they create a new saturated sound full of analogue and electronic rhythms. The design is a patchwork of all these colourful elements translating sound into vision.
For some of the remixes of the album I adjusted the rules of the design system and used more electric digital colours.
