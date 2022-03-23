Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
New Cool Collective - Yunikon
Nick Liefhebber
YUNIKōN is the latest album by 8-piece jazz combo New Cool Collective. On the album they create a new saturated sound full of analogue and electronic rhythms. The design is a patchwork of all these colourful elements translating sound into vision.
Image may contain: creativity
Image may contain: accessory, umbrella and rain
Image may contain: queen, illustration and pattern
Image may contain: pattern, geometric and illustration
Image may contain: geometry and screenshot
For some of the remixes of the album I adjusted the rules of the design system and used more electric digital colours.
