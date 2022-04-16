







Majesty





A while ago, I had the amazing opportunity to work with the folks at Wonderlust on a medical video for Majesty. I am thrilled to be a part of this project, and I was in charge of creating storyboards and illustrations.

Here you can see some style frames made by Silvia Bassoli and me.





Directed by Wonderlust

Creative Direction . Ryan Rumbolt

Illustration . Catarina Alves, Silvia Bassoli

Animation . Erik Righetti, Juan Pontaroli



