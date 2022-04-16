Majesty
A while ago, I had the amazing opportunity to work with the folks at Wonderlust on a medical video for Majesty. I am thrilled to be a part of this project, and I was in charge of creating storyboards and illustrations.
Here you can see some style frames made by Silvia Bassoli and me.
Directed by Wonderlust
Creative Direction . Ryan Rumbolt
Illustration . Catarina Alves, Silvia Bassoli
Animation . Erik Righetti, Juan Pontaroli