寻找星星的路上

波比误入一个叫‘面具’的星球

在这个星球上，人、动物、植物......所有的生命体都带着面具



在‘面具’星球的密林深处

波比看见一个大的玻璃罐，里面有一个名叫‘自己’的人

‘自己’也带着面具，它告诉波比制作这些面具的人是bibu



bibu知道星星的位置，可是她失去了记忆

她一直在等待一个朋友

她说，只有见到那个朋友，才能想起星星的位置



又走了一会儿，天黑了

波比终于到了bibu家

一个挂满面具的屋子



bibu告诉波比，她在等的朋友叫‘自己’

于是两人一起，重新出发



波比陪bibu 等待‘自己’

bibu陪波比 寻找星星 ✦ ——

On the way to find the stars

Bobby strayed into a planet called mask

On this planet, people, animals, plants All living beings wear masks





Deep in the dense forests of the planet mask

Bobby saw a big glass jar with a man named 'himself'

'self 'also wears masks. It tells Bobby that the person who made these masks is Bibu





Bibu knew the location of the stars, but she lost her memory

She has been waiting for a friend

She said that only when she saw the friend could she remember the position of the stars





After walking for a while, it was dark

Bobby finally arrived at Bibu's house

A room full of masks





Bibu told Bobby that the friend she was waiting for was called 'herself'

So they started again together





Bobby waits with Bibu for 'himself'