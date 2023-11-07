Kinova Robotics

















Collaborative Robots (Cobots) were hailed as a game-changer in industrial automation, promising greater cost accessibility, simpler programming and better labour safety. However, a lack of out-of-the-box solutions & integration support left some companies abandoning their cobots to pile dust, and others overlooking the innovation, seeing it as a “fad” versus a way to level-up their operations. KINOVA set out to change that.





Specialized in assistive and surgical robotics, KINOVA was looking to break into the the hyper-competitive market of industrial automation. They approached TUX to develop a new brand positioning, web platform and communication tools to catalyze their market entry and launch their cobot technology globally.























