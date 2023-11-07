Kinova Robotics

Thierry Joannette-Langevin's profileSimon Chénier-Gauvreau's profileTux Creative House's profileLouis Paquet's profileFélix Arsenault's profile+3

Collaborative Robots (Cobots) were hailed as a game-changer in industrial automation, promising greater cost accessibility, simpler programming and better labour safety. However, a lack of out-of-the-box solutions & integration support left some companies abandoning their cobots to pile dust, and others overlooking the innovation, seeing it as a “fad” versus a way to level-up their operations. KINOVA set out to change that.

Specialized in assistive and surgical robotics, KINOVA was looking to break into the the hyper-competitive market of industrial automation. They approached TUX to develop a new brand positioning, web platform and communication tools to catalyze their market entry and launch their cobot technology globally.






Kinova’s industrial automation competitors were age-old robotics titans who relied on archaic ways of marketing innovation. Education around cobot capabilities was either over-simplified using vague futuristic promises or over-complicated with long lists of tech specs. For manufacturers, this approach made adopting automation feel far-off and difficult to trust. To connect with manufacturers in a new way, we chose to make cobot technologies uncompromisingly approachable and unapologetically real.



Client Partnership: Charlotte Bergeron, Marie-Laurence Choinière
Senior Creative Producer: Alexandra Quesnel
Creative Producer: Marc Desjardins
Brand Strategist: Stacy Gagnidze
Creative Director: Simon Chénier-Gauvreau
Art Director: Thierry Joannette-Langevin
Designer: Alexandre Lepage
Motion Designer: Félix Arsenault
Creative Conceptor: Joshua Lessard
Copywriting: Anna Claringbould
Graphic Artist: Mateusz Markiewicz
3D Development: Hugo Boesch
Colo: Astrid Tessier
Video Director: Alex Miglierina
Sound Design: Jean-David Perron at Supersavant
Digital Creative Director: Louis Paquet
Development: Gaïda & Steph





