











Originally, between our world and the supernatural world,

a subtle fracture of the weft of reality was created,

subtle enough to allow a collision of the essences of the two realities.

Time, Space and Gravity have joined and mixed to give life to a new silent and transcendent reality.

New life forms were born and soon became the mediators between the two realities,

celestial creatures together with more earthly creatures.

The latter are a cosmic deviation of the controversial Victorian age

combined with the deviation of an age much more far over time,

a chaotic and elegant future at the same time.



These creatures are named Neovictorians



