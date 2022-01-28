Originally, between our world and the supernatural world,
a subtle fracture of the weft of reality was created,
subtle enough to allow a collision of the essences of the two realities.
Time, Space and Gravity have joined and mixed to give life to a new silent and transcendent reality.
New life forms were born and soon became the mediators between the two realities,
celestial creatures together with more earthly creatures.
The latter are a cosmic deviation of the controversial Victorian age
combined with the deviation of an age much more far over time,
a chaotic and elegant future at the same time.
These creatures are named Neovictorians
Paladins are the leaders of the entire group of neo-Victorians. They govern the entire micro-society and without them the entire fruit of their creators would collapse
The members of the elite are very controversial. Some of them play their role in the best possible way, creating laws, exploring the nature that surrounds them and improving the whole society. Others, on the other hand, are suspicious, ask distorted questions and tend to general looting. Some for the sake of doing it, others for certain dreams that follow alternative branches. Only one is in direct contact with the Creators ...
Soldiers are the real workers who pool the energies to materially build the foundation upon which the whole society stands.