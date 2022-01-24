Doppler effect





Poster series tribute to the mathematician and physicist Christian Andreas Doppler. Celebrated for his principle – known as the Doppler effect – that the observed frequency of a wave depends on the relative speed of the source and the observer, used to discover the movement of the stars.



We’ve explored around the concept of Doppler effect to create a graphic visualization , an allegory of this physical principle.



The result is a series of posters and motion graphics that symbolizes and celebrates the universal principle of the Doppler effect with a cultural informative intention.





Studio Project by Diatomic studio

Year: 2022







