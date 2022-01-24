Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Doppler effect
Multiple Owners
Doppler effect

Poster series tribute to the mathematician and physicist Christian Andreas Doppler. Celebrated for his principle – known as the Doppler effect – that the observed frequency of a wave depends on the relative speed of the source and the observer, used to discover the movement of the stars.

We’ve explored around the concept of Doppler effect to create a graphic visualization, an allegory of this physical principle.

The result is a series of posters and motion graphics that symbolizes and celebrates the universal principle of the Doppler effect with a cultural informative intention.

Studio Project by Diatomic studio
Year: 2022 


Diatomic Studio

    user's avatar
    Diatomic Studio
    Barcelona, Spain
    user's avatar
    Adrià Molins
    Barcelona, Spain
    user's avatar
    Sergi Delgado
    Barcelona, Spain

