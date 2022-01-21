Mobetterworks X NewBalance Collaboration









‘Mobetterworks’ and global sports brand ‘New Balance’ had two collaborations in May and June 2021. In the first collaboration, we developed jokes and graphics by parodying work-related words such as Team Walk, Kick-Off, and Home Run under the theme of <WORK & WORK OUT> . Clothes with message were rapidly sold out on <501 WORK-SHOP> festival and the official website of New Balance.​​​​​​​



