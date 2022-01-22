Farm League
Farm League is a creative film company that develops unique content for both film and television. Their creative approach was born in nature, and has seen their team working with active lifestyle clients such as Patagonia, Nike, Jeep, the NFL as well as the NBA. Forth + Back designed their new visual identity to pay homage to the brand’s sport and outdoor roots, while additionally positioning the brand to exist in a more contemporary digital space. A custom wordmark was developed by pairing slab elements (as reference to sports vernacular) with sans to create a sort of hybrid form—suggesting a company grounded in the past, yet poised for the here, now, and futures of film.
Art Direction / Identity Design / Print Design / Web Design