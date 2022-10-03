SiteOne – visual identity

SiteOne

All for One! After more than 20 years of its existence, the Czech technology company SiteOne has decided to take a fundamental step in its visual communication. To meet this goal, we have prepared a new modular system based on the distinctive name (One), which is complemented by a simple morphology based on the square (Site) – pixel metaphor as the beginning of building digital projects. From this, other sub-brands are derived, which gives them their own identity and further supports the visual style of the whole company. The word One becomes the center of overal communication, offering a large number of combinations and short messages.