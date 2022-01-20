Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Smart city congress
Democràcia
The 1st Spanish Network of Smart Cities National Congress, held in Valencia, involves the sharing of trends, good practices and challenges presented by smart cities.
An image that reflects the technological, but at the same time the citizen. Cities at the service of people and not the other way around. Hence, the leadership is in the profiles of human figures, like someone who leans out to see a landscape.
On a chromatic level, white provides sharpness, clarity and serenity, and yellow provides impact. A balance that beyond capturing attention, provides a friendly touch. The animated blocks as an urban silhouette give a sensation of movement, as a metaphor for living cities that continually adapt to their citizens.

Year: 2021
Client: Ajuntament de València
Sector: Público
Direction: Democràcia®
Art direction: Javier Tortosa
Design: Javier Tortosa
Skills: smart cities, citizens, data, 2030, graphic design, campaign

