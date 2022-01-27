Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
SPACE WARS
Thomas Paturet
S P A C E  W A R S

–––––––

C A R T O G R A P H Y
Atlas of Places

Thomas Paturet

Date : 2021
Location : Kuwait
Curators : Asaiel Al Saeed - Aseel AlYaqoub - Saphiya Abu Al-Maati - Yousef Awaad Hussein
Photography : Yousef Awaad Hussein (Book) - ReportArch/Andrea Ferro (Exhibition)
Graphic Design : TB.D Studio
––––––​​​​​​​
Cartographic work produced for Space Wars, The Kuwait Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of la Biennale di Venezia.

As the radial city’s imminent growth looms, the status of the hinter-urban remains in question. Their competing functions, unregulated growth patterns and deficient land management will inevitably lead to ‘space wars’ that compete for survival. How will these spaces continue to exist next to, between and amidst one another? Will their spatial territories surrender to the metropolitan’s expansion campaign? The pavilion aims to address these questions through an in-depth inquiry and analysis of the hinter-urban, projecting spatial defences, offences or alliances that define the future of the landscapes under threat — threat from extinction, threat from overuse, threat from domination and, at times, the threat of being forgotten.
