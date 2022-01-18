Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
YooFamily Story Diary Illustration #01
林 溢鑫
Yoo Family's Story Diary Volume 1 has been completed.
Production date: 2021.09.05 - 2022.01.16
This time, I use scene illustrations to narrate, which is also a big challenge for myself.
After repeated optimization, many pictures were eliminated; so far, the illustrations of the first part have been barely completed, and there are still many shortcomings.
I also hope that I can express the story I want in a better way in the future!
Production software: Blender Post adjustment: Blender Typesetting: Photoshop
Thanks for watching, let's start learning more!
