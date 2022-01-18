YooFamily Story Diary Illustration #01

Yoo Family's Story Diary Volume 1 has been completed.

Production date: 2021.09.05 - 2022.01.16

This time, I use scene illustrations to narrate, which is also a big challenge for myself.

After repeated optimization, many pictures were eliminated; so far, the illustrations of the first part have been barely completed, and there are still many shortcomings.

I also hope that I can express the story I want in a better way in the future!

Production software: Blender Post adjustment: Blender Typesetting: Photoshop

Thanks for watching, let's start learning more!

