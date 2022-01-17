<365 NERVE>

ArtBook (365p)

"365 NERVE" is my first artbook.

It's a concept of drawing every day 365 days.

It's a personal project over the past few years.

365 pictures were gathered and made into books.

In addition, there are short comic books for "365 NERVE" in this book.

This short cartoon can only be found in this book.





It was published by <PRNTSeoul>, an art bookstore and publisher. https://www.instagram.com/prntseoul/

The book with an amazing design was conducted by <sparksedition>. https://www.instagram.com/sparksedition/



