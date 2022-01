Englobe | lg2

A unifying brand image





Englobe is a leader in the fields of the environment, engineering, soil treatment and biomass. A few years back, Englobe began an expansion phase in Canada and Europe, acquiring complementary firms. The various brand identities and corporate cultures, however, diluted the brand’s essence.







Englobe’s new brand image reflects the company’s unifying elements. Among the graphic devices created for the brand, the concentric waves illustrate the positive ripple effect that the firm’s activities have on the world around it. The central letter “e” unfolds within a planet-like sphere to reveal a triple meaning: Englobe, Environment and Earth.





Like its new visual identity, the site reflects Englobe’s leadership status. Its new digital experience, which brings its 14 subsidiaries and entities together as one, is modern, dynamic, fast and user-friendly. The new website lays the groundwork for Englobe’s ambitions for the future and its growth: personalizing and regionalizing content, attracting talent and prospects, and more. Simplified services are one of the strengths of this new digital experience. Englobe now has a clear, concise overall offer to promote the value of each product and service to respective clients.