IVII - Branding
moodley design
I V I I
Empowering the future
of digital seeing

In industrial production and logistics, precision is top priority and flawlessness has been an almost impossible goal to achieve. ivii's mission is to make it a reality, via their capabilities in advanced image processing and machine learning. In order for the mission to succeed, moodley supports the member of Knapp Group company in a transformation process that achieves more than just a new brand identity.

C R E D I T S
Client: ivii GmbH
Strategy: Kirsten Ives, Sonja Lach
Design Director: Wolfgang Niederl, Natascha Triebl
Art Direction & Graphic Design: Adam Katyi
Motion Design: Johannes Fischer, Raphael Koitz
Product Renderings: Johannes Fischer
Copywriting: Jürgen Rumpler
Project Management: Sonja Lach, Bernhard Matzhold
Consulting & Director Digital: Birgit Taucher
Webkonzept: Laura Wittmann, Kirsten Ives
Screendesign: Adam Katyi
Development: Sunlime Web Innovations GmbH
