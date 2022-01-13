JVFR - Brand identity

Jeuxvideo.fr becomes JVFR

The 100% independent gaming news website







Six years after its stop, Jeuxvideo.fr is back and becomes JVFR ! The famous video games website -developed by fans in the early 2000s- became professional in 2005 after its purchase by Cyréalis, then by the M6 group three years later. After the golden age of the 2000s, the site is gradually abandoned, before closing its doors for good in 2015.





Definitely... not really! Clubic , the high-tech and digital news website has just relaunched Jeuxvideo.fr in June 2021. For this occasion, the site changes its name and becomes "JVFR", nickname that the community had given to the site during its glorious years.

With JVFR, the Clubic teams intend to offer to the Internet users a 100% independent video game news site, made by and for enthusiasts. In addition to covering all the video game news, JVFR offers tests, buying guides, good deals, etc.





With its new identity, JVFR intends to regain its place as an outsider in the French-speaking video game press, alongside Jeuxvideo.com and Gamekult.