As you enter through the gates of Orroland, you’ll be transported into a world of enchanting secrets and mystical woodlands. A beautiful landscape with three secluded self-catering cottages, Orroland is the perfect setting for getting back to nature and making memories that will last a lifetime.
Orroland Estate is a breathtaking place, however Owner's Melinda and Robert never felt that the brand truly reflected what makes Orroland special. We wanted to capture the character of the estate and set Orroland apart from other holiday cottages as a destination within Dumfries & Galloway.
We aimed to build a new narrative surrounding the brand to help attract direct and organic bookings removing the need for OTAs going forward.
The brand was inspired by the many sculptures and characters of Orroland. The estate feels “...like you are stepping into another world.” The idea of Orroland being a magical space led us to traditional fairy tale's and book covers. We wanted to bring this feeling into the brand and build our own sophisticated fairytale for Orroland.
The logotype takes direct reference from these book covers combined with the traditional, hand crafted wayfinding signs found on the estate, where the warm, soft serifs resonate perfectly with their surroundings.
With many curated sculptures on the estate Orroland and art go hand in hand. The estate itself is situated near the 'artist town' of Kirkcudbright. In order to compliment our concept of 'a fairytale place' we commissioned local artist Liz Myhill to capture the colourful elements of Orroland through linocut illustrations.