







The brand was inspired by the many sculptures and characters of Orroland. The estate feels “...like you are stepping into another world.” The idea of Orroland being a magical space led us to traditional fairy tale's and book covers. We wanted to bring this feeling into the brand and build our own sophisticated fairytale for Orroland.





The logotype takes direct reference from these book covers combined with the traditional, hand crafted wayfinding signs found on the estate, where the warm, soft serifs resonate perfectly with their surroundings.





With many curated sculptures on the estate Orroland and art go hand in hand. The estate itself is situated near the 'artist town' of Kirkcudbright. In order to compliment our concept of 'a fairytale place' we commissioned local artist Liz Myhill to capture the colourful elements of Orroland through linocut illustrations.







