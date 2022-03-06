Blog
user's avatar
The OWO
James Brocklebank
Behance.net
The OWO
Brand Identity

The OWO, formerly the Old War Office, is a new hospitality destination on London’s Whitehall comprising London’s first Raffles hotel.
Greenspace was tasked with developing a brand strategy, name and identity that would create a fitting legacy for the destination.
Framing The OWO brand identity is a system of typographic patterns designed to echo some of the sensitive work carried out within its wall, including morse code denoting the geographical co-ordinates on The OWO.
I worked on the 3D visualisation and animation for an array of products and locations that displayed The OWO branding.

