Modern Motion and CG

For almost one year we worked on the craziest project we ever had! We would like to introduce you to “Modern Motion”. We combined all our skills together in one video. Starting from screenwriting, character design, frame by frame, and ending up with 3D modeling, 3D rigging, animation, rendering, and even sound design.









Director: Iaroslav Kononov

Storyboard: Iaroslav Kononov

Character Design: Ana Perez, Jordi Villaverde

Background illustrations: Renaud Lavency

Motion Design: Iaroslav Kononov, Denys Bondartsov

3D Modeling: Pasha Ho, Max Kravch enko

Ihor Kharlamov, Nazar Noshchenko

2D Animation: Andre Dias, Taras Kharechko

3D Animation: Victor Abrmovskiy

VFX: Alexandr Kratinov, Oleg Sadovnichiy

Render: Dmitry Fomichov