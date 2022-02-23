Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Branding - Baby Q
MORPHORIA COLLECTIVE
Baby Q is a concept store and online shop forselected baby and toddler products. With more than 20 years of experience, Baby Q know what drives families. Baby Q rethinks parenting experiences and creates an innovative experience of content, community and commerce - on and offline.

The Logo forms the basis of the brand identity. The dynamic handling of the letter Q - after all the rarest the rarest letter in the German alphabet - illustrates the diversity and attention to detail of the brand and creates a high recognition value.


Baby Q Branding by Morphoria®

Architecture: Redbeard Interior
Product Pictures: Bina Terré










