Branding - Baby Q





Baby Q is a concept store and online shop forselected baby and toddler products. With more than 20 years of experience, Baby Q know what drives families. Baby Q rethinks parenting experiences and creates an innovative experience of content, community and commerce - on and offline.







The Logo forms the basis of the brand identity. The dynamic handling of the letter Q - after all the rarest the rarest letter in the German alphabet - illustrates the diversity and attention to detail of the brand and creates a high recognition value.



