Favrit is one of Norway’s leading ordering and payment solution in the hospitality industry, with a strategic focus to make everything as absolute easy as possible, throughout the entire value chain. During the unique global shift over the last couple of years, Favrit’s digital ordering and payment system has never been more relevant. Previously called Ordr, we helped Favrit with their new name, positioning and brand identity. Our design concept is based on Favrit’s purpose: Empower Magic Moments. Furthermore, the brand identity builds on Favrit as your invisible friend—the magical genie—always in your pocket ready to provide extraordinary customer experiences.
Nicklas Haslestad

    Nicklas Haslestad
    Oslo, Norway
    Scandinavian Design Group
    Oslo, Norway

    Favrit

