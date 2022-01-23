Shevchenko National Prize

The basis for the new logo is formed by the Cyrillic initial letters of the Shevchenko Prize (Ševčenko Premija), Ш (Š) and П (P), the trident from the coat of arms, as well as arches rotated by 180 degrees, which stand for the Ukrainian Baroque. The result is a reduced but dynamic brand identity that conveys both the spirit of Shevchenko and the idea of national identity without competing with the works of the award-winning artists.



Another core element of the brand identity is a multicolored ribbon-like graphic element that is used in ever-changing color variations. It aims to symbolize precisely the energy of Shevchenko, for which his cultural heirs are also honored today. This ribbon functions as an extremely flexible element within the brand design, as it can be used to create ever new dynamic shapes and color constellations that work equally well in moving images, in print media or even as an entrance ribbon to the awards ceremony.



The visual language uses the technique of eclecticism: visual material is taken from the works of the award winning artists and overlaid with forms that do not show the artworks in their entirety, but only fleetingly reveal them. The dynamic ribbon or band winds over and seemingly through the artworks, linking everything together – the different elements and media, the various cultural spaces, past and present.













