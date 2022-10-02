Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Illustration for seasonal gift box
danny △
Behance.net
HATTENDO cream pain gift box
I draw illustrations for gift box of Hattendo.
I visited Hiroshima Mihara where Hattendo is based in.
summer package
ColorPencil countryside ILLUSTRATION japan Landscape Nature Outdoor village watercolor
ColorPencil countryside ILLUSTRATION japan Landscape Nature Outdoor village watercolor
ColorPencil countryside ILLUSTRATION japan Landscape Nature Outdoor village watercolor
autumn package  
ColorPencil countryside ILLUSTRATION japan Landscape Nature Outdoor village watercolor
ColorPencil countryside ILLUSTRATION japan Landscape Nature Outdoor village watercolor
winter package
ColorPencil countryside ILLUSTRATION japan Landscape Nature Outdoor village watercolor
ColorPencil countryside ILLUSTRATION japan Landscape Nature Outdoor village watercolor
ColorPencil countryside ILLUSTRATION japan Landscape Nature Outdoor village watercolor
Illustration for seasonal gift box
46
208
6
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    danny △
    Osaka, Japan

    Illustration for seasonal gift box

    46
    208
    6
    Published:

    Creative Fields