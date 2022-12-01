Trazer organicidade para uma área que não espera por isso.
acostumados a empresa de I.T. que nasceram ontem, aqui nós estamos falando da Provider uma empresa com décadas de história e que já atendeu todos os grandes players do mercado e agora precisa reafirmar a sua importância e demonstrar a sua constante relevância para novos clientes. Tratamos a tecnologia nesse projeto como um organismo vivo que naturalmente entra em todas as empresas desse século e que a Provider é a responsável por levar isso da forma mais segura e viva para todas as áreas.
Bringing organicity to a place where it wasn't expected.
Updating an IT company's identity appears to be an unthinkable challenge; we're used to IT companies that were founded yesterday; however, we're talking about Provider, a company with decades of experience that has already served all of the market's major players and now needs to reaffirm its importance and demonstrate its constant relevance to new customers. We treat the technology in this project as a living thing that will inadvertently invade all businesses in the twenty-first century, and the Provider will be responsible for bringing it to all places in the safest and most lively manner possible.
Client: Provider IT | Service: Identidade | Year: 2021 | VFX Artist: Romio Alencar | Motion: Ariel Santos | Diretor Estratégico: Stevan Justo