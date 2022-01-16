Coca-Cola Chinese New Year

The Coca Cola 'Year of the Tiger' Chinese New Year Film.

Across China, families spend the whole year counting the days until Lunar New Year, then travelling thousands of miles to reunite… Only to finally gather around their dinner table and find out that have little in common to talk about or do together… they’re side by side, but the lack of common ground, keeps them from being truly together. And nowhere is this more true than the fractured relationship between fathers and sons.