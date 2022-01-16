Coca-Cola Chinese New Year

The Coca Cola 'Year of the Tiger' Chinese New Year Film.
Across China, families spend the whole year counting the days until Lunar New Year, then travelling thousands of miles to reunite… Only to finally gather around their dinner table and find out that have little in common to talk about or do together… they’re side by side, but the lack of common ground, keeps them from being truly together. And nowhere is this more true than the fractured relationship between fathers and sons.
This Lunar New Year, Coke is bringing everyone back together around the table and to tell the story in Film, we created a magical moment of reconnection, thanks to a Coke... using a family of Tigers to help celebrate the year of the Tiger!
The film was directed by the amazing Yves Geleyn and the teams at Hornet and Unlisted - who brought the magic of the idea and this auspicious time of year to life with passion and sensitivity.
Every step of the way was carefully constructed and considered, to ensure it captured the authentic feel and emotion of China at this time of the year - from basing the models on the South China Tiger, to recreating Guilin as the setting, to every tiny interaction between the father and son.
After 16 years in advertising, I can happily say this was the most inspiring and wonderful project and process I've ever worked on. My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone involved - from Client, to Production to agency friends.
Credits:
Agency: Ogilvy Shanghai
Client: Charlotte Sng, Elsa Gu, Du Jing Coca-Cola China
Production: Hornet / Unlisted
CCO: Reed Collins
GECD: Fei Wei
GCD: Mike Pearson
CD: Jimmy Wang, Sascha Engel
Producer: Alice Chu
Accounts: Ole Luk, Queenie Shou, Lyia Chen, Adrian Xing
Strategy: Arvind Srivastava, Arjun Vedanayagam
Director: Yves Geleyn
Managing Director: Hana Shimizu
Head of Creative Development: Kristin Labriola
Producer: Hanna Smith-Ide
Production Coordinator: Madeline Metolius
Senior Editor: Anita Chao
Assistant Editor" Cole Bannick
Head of Creative Development: Kristin Labriola
Producer: Hanna Smith-Ide
Production Coordinator: Madeline Metolius
Senior Editor: Anita Chao
Assistant Editor" Cole Bannick
Storyboard Artist: Stephanie Dere
Environment Design: Benjamin Plouffe
Character Design: Alejandro Diaz
Matte Painting + Design: Tristan Ménard
Junior Design Support: Kaycee Nwakudo, Hannah Kim
CG Lead: Natalia Perez
CG Generalist: Angeline Rivera
Models: Constance Benson
Additional Models: Cecilia Puglesi
Rigging: Josh Planz
Lighting & Rendering: Cody Chen, Mohamed Sinbawy, Nicole Noel
Compositors: Cody Chen, Mohamed Sinbawy, Nicole Noel
Animators: Hee Jin Kim, Tom Shek, Meg Oswalt
Original Score/Sound Design + Mixing: Ambrose Yu