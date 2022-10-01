Illustrations I did for the webpage “World Positive”. Big Thanks to Gabe Kleinman for Art Dirrection.
“Orchestration Software: Unlocking Superpowers for SMBs” by Christopher Cheng.
“How to Build a Time Machine” by James Joaqinn.
“Identity–Aligned Interventions” by Meera Clark. A hero illustration.
“Identity–Aligned Interventions” by Meera Clark. A spot illustration.
“Seeking for Social Salvation” by Meera Clark. A hero illustration.
“Seeking for Social Salvation” by Meera Clark. A spot illustration.
Thank you for your attention!