Shirou sukiyaki

Shirou is a Japanese style sukiyaki all-you-can-eat restaurant in Changsha, China. Shi is the number 10 in Chinese，and has the meaning of perfect and abundant. Shi also has the same pronunciation as eat in Chinese, and Rou is meat, so Shi and rou together not only showed the specialty of the restaurant but also presented a brand image with quality and abundant of the food selection.





The initial goal of the branding is to differentiate from the existing similar brand image，which are mostly traditional Japanese style. The style of Shirou’s brand visual appears to be more modern and vibrant because Shirou wants to not only provide the quality food with affordable price, but also to build brand culture with its target customers, who are mostly gen-z.





The design emphasized the brand name Shi, which is the shape of a cross and adopted it in multiple medias, such as the interior design, graphic design and product design. The branding not only provided fun and innovative experience for the audiences, but also built a young and vibrant brand image, which is standing out from the existing market.