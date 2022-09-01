Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Audio Synthesis: What Does a Tree Sound Like?
Dan Hoopert
‘’What does a tree sound like?”

A short data driven artwork exploring the relationship between 3D objects and sound.

The aim of this project was to see what is possible when thinking about designing sound using the data from the visual content itself.

Here a single beam of light scans from left to right, creating a 2D cross section of the shape. Using the area of this cross section MIDI data is generated using Houdini and CHOPS. This can be fed into any DAW providing a base for content driven sound design. In this case I have used photo-scanned tree and sampled field recordings to provide a relationship between the tree and the sound that is being generated. An audio visual experience driven by the subject iteslf.
Dan Hoopert

