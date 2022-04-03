Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
RADIOGRAFIKA - DIGITAL MINDS
RETOKA .
R  A  D  I  O  G  R  A  F  I  K  A    -    D  I  G  I  T  A  L    M  I  N  D  S


RADIOGRAFIKA  by RETOKA, a collection of X-rays about the virtual and digital world.
X-rays printed with the most modern techniques, on polycarbonate that allows light to pass through and generate high vibrate and vivid colors.
Shown on old negatoscopes that have been collecting over time, generating a high contrast between digital art and the analog world.
It will be a living and changing project, so over time it will evolve and more collections will be born.​​​​​​​
"Digital Minds" is the first collection of the Radiografika project and wants to invite reflection:
The digitization of the human being is already inevitable, and at the same time we intend to humanize new technologies.
With our art we want to make an X-ray of our increasingly digitized minds.


RADIOGRAFIKA: DIGITAL MINDS

SUBJECT: UNKNOWN #01   
   PRINTED  POLYCARBONATE 736x450mm​​​​​​​
   DIGITAL NFT 8268x5906px ON FOUNDATION

SUBJECT: UNKNOWN #02 
   PRINTED  POLYCARBONATE 722x443mm
   DIGITAL NFT 8268x5906px ON FOUNDATION

SUBJECT: UNKNOWN #03 
   PRINTED  POLYCARBONATE 900x298mm​​​​​​​
   DIGITAL NFT 8268x5906px ON FOUNDATION

SUBJECT: UNKNOWN #04  
   PRINTED  POLYCARBONATE 438x372mm​​​​​​​
   DIGITAL NFT 8268x5906px ON FOUNDATION

SUBJECT: UNKNOWN #05  
   PRINTED  POLYCARBONATE 360x415mm​​​​​​​
   DIGITAL NFT 8268x5906px ON FOUNDATION

SUBJECT: UNKNOWN #06 
   PRINTED  POLYCARBONATE 697x438mm​​​​​​​
   DIGITAL NFT 8268x5906px ON FOUNDATION

SUBJECT: UNKNOWN #07 
   PRINTED  POLYCARBONATE 380x450mm​​​​​​​
   DIGITAL NFT 8268x5906px ON FOUNDATION

SUBJECT: UNKNOWN #08  
   PRINTED  POLYCARBONATE 380x458mm​​​​​​​
   DIGITAL NFT 8268x5906px ON FOUNDATION

CLOSE UPS:

Photo shoot:


NFT collection available on FOUNDATION 
Website RADIOGRAFIKA.ART




