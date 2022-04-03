RADIOGRAFIKA - DIGITAL MINDS

R A D I O G R A F I K A - D I G I T A L M I N D S
RADIOGRAFIKA by RETOKA, a collection of X-rays about the virtual and digital world.
X-rays printed with the most modern techniques, on polycarbonate that allows light to pass through and generate high vibrate and vivid colors.
Shown on old negatoscopes that have been collecting over time, generating a high contrast between digital art and the analog world.
It will be a living and changing project, so over time it will evolve and more collections will be born.
"Digital Minds" is the first collection of the Radiografika project and wants to invite reflection:
The digitization of the human being is already inevitable, and at the same time we intend to humanize new technologies.
With our art we want to make an X-ray of our increasingly digitized minds.
