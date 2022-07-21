What we did Expression Strategy • Visual Identity System • Motion Graphics • Marketing Website • Iconography System • Brand Guideline
We are quickly approaching a future in which the metaverse will be a valuable part of marketing strategy.
SpacialGo's platform enables brands to build creative experiences for their customers and employees in the metaverse. These innovative strategies revolutionize how people interact with each other and what happens within this virtual world while transforming customer experience across all channels.
The potential for the metaverse is vast, and we are just beginning to scratch the surface. With SpacialGo, brands can create custom experiences, host fully immersive events, and build interactive 3D environments. The possibilities are endless, and the potential for the metaverse is limitless. It's time to get creative and start thinking about how you can use the metaverse to achieve your marketing goals.
The identity of SpatialGo resembles the experience of exploring the metaverse, a virtual world. The use of light across the visual language along with incorporating spatial elements within the symbol creates a sense of depth and dimensionality, while evoking the feeling of moving through an infinite landscape. This is further reinforced by the choice of colors, which evoke feelings of calm and tranquillity, but also excitement. The overall effect is one of exploration and discovery, making the brand identity instantly recognizable and unique.