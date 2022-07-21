Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+2
SpatialGo
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
What we did  Expression Strategy  •  Visual Identity System  •  Motion Graphics  •  Marketing Website  •  Iconography System •  Brand Guideline

We are quickly approaching a future in which the metaverse will be a valuable part of marketing strategy. 

SpacialGo's platform enables brands to build creative experiences for their customers and employees in the metaverse. These innovative strategies revolutionize how people interact with each other and what happens within this virtual world while transforming customer experience across all channels. 

The potential for the metaverse is vast, and we are just beginning to scratch the surface. With SpacialGo, brands can create custom experiences, host fully immersive events, and build interactive 3D environments. The possibilities are endless, and the potential for the metaverse is limitless. It's time to get creative and start thinking about how you can use the metaverse to achieve your marketing goals.
3D augmented reality brand identity branding landing page metaverse Virtual reality visual design vr Website Design
3D augmented reality brand identity branding landing page metaverse Virtual reality visual design vr Website Design
3D augmented reality brand identity branding landing page metaverse Virtual reality visual design vr Website Design
3D augmented reality brand identity branding landing page metaverse Virtual reality visual design vr Website Design
The identity of SpatialGo resembles the experience of exploring the metaverse, a virtual world. The use of light across the visual language along with incorporating spatial elements within the symbol creates a sense of depth and dimensionality, while evoking the feeling of moving through an infinite landscape. This is further reinforced by the choice of colors, which evoke feelings of calm and tranquillity, but also excitement. The overall effect is one of exploration and discovery, making the brand identity instantly recognizable and unique.
3D augmented reality brand identity branding landing page metaverse Virtual reality visual design vr Website Design
3D augmented reality brand identity branding landing page metaverse Virtual reality visual design vr Website Design
3D augmented reality brand identity branding landing page metaverse Virtual reality visual design vr Website Design
3D augmented reality brand identity branding landing page metaverse Virtual reality visual design vr Website Design
3D augmented reality brand identity branding landing page metaverse Virtual reality visual design vr Website Design
3D augmented reality brand identity branding landing page metaverse Virtual reality visual design vr Website Design
3D augmented reality brand identity branding landing page metaverse Virtual reality visual design vr Website Design
3D augmented reality brand identity branding landing page metaverse Virtual reality visual design vr Website Design
SpatialGo
69
350
8
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+2
Multiple Owners
Sofia Dimitrova

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Sofia Dimitrova
    Berlin, Germany
    user's avatar
    Jenny Tsaneva
    Sofia, Bulgaria
    user's avatar
    Jordan Petrov
    Sofia, Bulgaria
    user's avatar
    Atanas Teodosiev
    Berlin, Germany

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Fiction Berlin, Germany

    SpatialGo

    69
    350
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields