BATTLEFIELD 2042 | MAPS + INTERFACE

The interface and graphic systems needed to be flexible enough to accommodate a wide variety of visual information. We incorporated everything from basic grids and terminal data to intricate map overlays and military intelligence information. This required a sophisticated hierarchy to create legibility and cohesion within our complex visual ecosystem.

We started with command-line and terminal interfaces as our starting point and built out our graphic system from there. We wanted to develop an interface that could both dissolve into the glitch textures as well as become the primary focal point of the shot, carrying key story points.